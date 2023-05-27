Flooding on Waiteitei Rd near Mangawhai Rd during severe weather in February. Photo / Shane Whitmore

Northland’s weather is expected to take a turn for the worse this afternoon with torrential downpours and strong winds predicted.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning valid from 3pm today until 6am tomorrow.

In those 15 hours, 50 to 80 millimetres of rain are forecast to fall mainly in the north and east of the region. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm an hour are expected during thunderstorms this evening.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,” MetService said.

A strong wind watch is in place for the region from 6pm today until 3am tomorrow.

MetService said northeast winds could approach severe gale in exposed places.

“A low and associated fronts over the Tasman Sea are expected to move east to affect the country from later today through to Tuesday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to many parts of New Zealand.”

It advised people to stay up to date with the latest information.

Northlanders are reminded that there will be a nationwide test of the Emergency Mobile Alert (EMA) system between 6pm and 7pm today.

The test is to check systems, cell towers and the ability of cellphones to receive an EMA.

In an emergency, an alert may be sent to target areas affected by serious hazards. It will say what the emergency is and what to do. It will also tell people which agency sent the message and, if needed, where to go for more information.