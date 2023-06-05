38-year-old Rachael Phillips was killed in a double-fatal truck crash in the Far North. Photo / Supplied

38-year-old Rachael Phillips was killed in a double-fatal truck crash in the Far North. Photo / Supplied

A woman killed in a double-fatal truck crash in Northland is being remembered as a tenacious and witty firecracker of a person.

Rachael Phillips, also known as “Rachy”, died following a serious crash involving two trucks on State Highway 10 at Kaingaroa in the Far North last Tuesday.

“Rachael was a bright and tenacious woman, whom even in the face of adversity, crafted a meaningful and wonderful life for herself and children,” they said.

“Rachael was a bright and tenacious woman, who even in the face of adversity, crafted a meaningful and wonderful life for herself and children.

“She will be missed by many, especially her loving family.”

“She was tenacious, witty and never gave up. I just wanted to put a name/face to it so we really feel it, and it’s not just a number.”

The police roadblock on SH10 at Kaingaroa near where two people died when two trucks collided. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Phillips was also a mother of two children.

“Those poor kids... what a tragedy,” Phillip’s friend wrote in a tribute.

“She was a wee firecracker... fly high hunny.”

Phillips’ memorial service will be held on Thursday at Newberrys Funeral Home in Whangarei.

The collision occurred about 12.40pm on Tuesday at the intersection with Pukewhai Rd, roughly midway between Awanui and Taipā.

One person was found dead at the scene while another died later after being transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Police, Kaitaia and Mangōnui fire brigades, and St John Ambulance were at the crash scene.

A landing zone was set up for the Northland Rescue Helicopter but was not thought to have been used.

The police Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit were also believed to be at the scene.

One of the vehicles involved is believed to be a refrigerated truck.











