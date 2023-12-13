While Whangārei's Town Basin is a popular spot for water recreation, people are advised to avoid making any contact with the water. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A warning has been issued to avoid contact with the water at Whangārei’s Town Basin as a potentially toxic algal bloom is growing.

The precaution was issued on Wednesday afternoon by the National Public Health Service as the algal bloom was visibly developing.

Investigations are now under way to determine if contact with the water poses a risk to humans or animals.

Medical officer of health Dr Ankush Mittal said people should avoid swimming in or having any direct contact with the water in the popular Town Basin, and wash their hands if they touch the water.

No one should drink the water, as even boiling the water does not remove the naturally occurring toxin.

Shellfish should not be collected or eaten from the affected area, and any fish caught should have their gut and liver removed and be washed with clean water before being cooked or eaten.

Exposure to algal bloom toxins may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.

Anyone who experiences these symptoms should visit a doctor immediately and let them know you’ve potentially had contact with water in this area.

So far, there have not been any reports of illness linked to this algal bloom, Mittal said.

Dogs and other animals should be taken to a vet immediately if they make contact with these contaminated waters.

Algal blooms can occur naturally in water bodies across the country as weather patterns change, especially with warmer temperatures and increasing sunlight hours, Mittal said.

The vast majority of blooms do not produce toxins that affect human health, but they can occasionally cause sickness, he said.