Northland teenager Psalm Blockley is “stoked” her determination to pursue an aircraft maintenance engineering career is getting ready for takeoff.

Following work experience with Northland Rescue Helicopters, the 17-year-old has been rewarded with an apprenticeship at the charitable trust.

“After doing lots of online research, I knew I wanted to do aircraft maintenance engineering,” Blockley said.

“I rocked up at Northland Rescue Helicopters and asked if I could do work experience over the summer holidays to get a better understanding of the industry, and they said yes.

“That was pretty awesome, and I was planning on continuing doing work experience throughout the school year, but then I was offered an apprenticeship here.”

After completing the three-year course, Blockley will have the credentials to carry out necessary maintenance, repairs and installations to keep Northland’s rescue helicopters in the air.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) will support the first year of her apprenticeship with Mana in Mahi funding.

Blockley, from Tūtūkākā, began her work experience over the last Christmas holiday and started her apprenticeship on March 6.

She said she became interested in aircraft after doing lots of research into different job options that were mechanically focused.

“I discovered aeronautical engineering, and the concept of being able to get machines into the air and how the system all works together is pretty unreal.”

A typical day includes various tasks that are mainly based around preventative maintenance, Blockley said.

“So that’s stuff like hourly inspections, pulling apart components or installations of new parts.

“Now, I am deconstructing aircraft components and helping the team with their tools.

“It’s great that I can earn a wage and learn the hands-on skills at the same time.”

Northland Rescue Helicopters general manager of service support Vanessa Furze said the trust was pleased to offer Blockley training, especially as there was currently a nationwide shortage of qualified rotary aircraft engineers.

“Northland Rescue Helicopters is supported by the generous contributions made by local sponsors, individuals, families, businesses and organisations, so Mana in Mahi has been a huge help.”

MSD has a range of subsidies and initiatives that support employers to take on new staff.

MSD regional commissioner Graham MacPherson said Blockley’s apprenticeship is a good example of how this can make a difference.

“We’re very happy to help Psalm’s career take flight, and it’s great we can also support an organisation as important as Northern Rescue.”