Marcel Renata of Auckland scores the winning try. Photo / David Rowland - www.photosport.nz

The Garden of Eden turned from a paradise to a place of cheerlessness for the Northland Taniwha, just when they were about to enjoy the fruits of success.

Marcel Renata twisted the knife into Northland hearts after the final hooter to seal a 27-26 win and save Auckland from the ignominy of losing three games on the trot in rugby’s NPC.

Auckland march on in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC, with Northland off for much soul-searching following a season that netted them two wins, one draw and seven losses.

Ill-discipline in the opening quarter at Eden Park on Friday prompted referee Dan Waenga to send Northland’s Liam Hallam-Eames and Sam Caird to the bin. That’s where the game was lost for Northland.

From the zinging left boot of Zarn Sullivan to the sweeping backline moves featuring Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and AJ Lam, the hosts were lording in almost all facets of play. But their coaching group should be highly concerned about the side’s lack of finishing which could hurt them in the knock out stages.

Their Northland counterparts should take heart from a gallant performance and build on it for next season.

The first quarter aside, the Taniwha had Auckland on the ropes for much of the rest of the game. It wasn’t just the razzle-dazzle they produced on attack, but the tenacity on defence that improved after the break - and their proficiency at winning turnover ball. Even the substitutes, Jordan Olsen and Dan Hawkins in particular, ploughed in at the breakdown.

The stats don’t lie. Northland led 19-17 at halftime despite enjoying just 23 per cent of possession and 33 per cent territory. They conceded nine penalties to Auckland’s none.

There’s more. Northland spent less than a minute in the opposition 22 to Auckland’s two minutes and 22 seconds. And yet, the Taniwha led by three tries to two.

Those stats would no doubt have featured prominently in the Auckland sheds at halftime. For Northland, the pep talk mostly focused on watching their discipline and tightening up the defence.

Stand up, co-captain Rob Rush. The outstanding loose forward has played more than 730 minutes this NPC season - more than any other player in the competition. That’s massive, given that he plays in a high attrition position. He’s made more than 100 tackles and hit 120 attacking rucks this season.

At 23 and tough as nails, Rush has only just landed a Super Rugby contract with the Blues and his feats in this year’s NPC won’t be lost on rugby scouts far and wide. He’s such a critical part of Northland going forward, and so are Heremaia Murray and Jordan Trainor, who must be retained.

These players were instrumental in the big moments of this topsy-turvy clash.

Auckland flanker Che Clark scooped the ball off a ruck and powered his way to the try line to open the scores. But Northland replied less than two minutes later. Co-captain Matt Matich flicked a pass to Murray, who ghosted on the short side but managed to stay in field. He drew Lam and sent Trainor away. That was when Northland were a man down.

The Taniwha pounced again. Evergreen Rene Ranger snaffled possession at a ruck off Tuivasa-Sheck, who was caught napping while attempting to run the ball from inside the Auckland 22. Brodie Rush drew in Salesi Rayasi before offloading to younger brother Rob to touch down and take the lead.

Caird got his marching orders for pulling down a maul and lock Josh Beehre got on the scoreboard to put Auckland in front. But Northland had other ideas.

Rob Rush got his head down and won a turnover as soon as the referee ruled the ball was out while Auckland was on attack. Prop Jarred Adams’ strong carry upfront laid the platform for Tamati Tua to put Northland back in front at the stroke of halftime.

Taniwha player Sam Caird during Northland's match against Auckland. Photo / David Rowland www.photosport.nz

Rivez Reihana nailed a difficult sideline conversion. Auckland had their noses in front following a Sullivan penalty but the lead was cut short when Olsen barged over in the 67th minute for Northland’s fourth try.

Auckland coughed the ball and made a number of unforced errors as the stout Northland defence shone in the dying stages. Centre Corey Evans lunged forward with the ball in hand but came up inches short, with time almost up.

Auckland got a scrum 5m away and Northland’s defence, which held up supremely well for the most part, wilted and Renata didn’t need a second invitation from in front of the sticks.

Northland have not won at Eden Park since October 2008. Last year, the Taniwha beat Auckland at Semenoff Stadium in Whangarei. Of the 37 times they’ve played each other, Northland have won just three times.