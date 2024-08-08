He said the school was also experiencing “very transient families” thanks to landlords selling up and a lack of rentals.

Thankfully the school is not in an enrolment scheme so those attached to the school who need to move further afield can still attend, he said.

Students can travel from across the district including Tikipunga, Te Kamo, Whangaruru and Whananaki to attend.

“I think it’s because we are catering for everything they need without charging.”

Edwards was appreciative of the help provided by KidsCan such as food and shoes, as well as the lunch in schools programme.

“It’s been a success story,” he said.

Whangārei Girls' High School is not included in the lunch in schools programme which would benefit many students.

Whangārei Girls’ High School is one of the schools on the waiting list for help from KidsCan, and deputy principal Katrina Sylva said not being part of the school lunch programme was adding to stress for families.

The school runs a breakfast club which has seen a marked uptake in the last year.

She believed that was partly down to more visibility of the programme within the school community.

Last year the school also employed two kaimanaaki (support people) whose backgrounds are in youth and social work.

The role was created to aid in student attendance but Sylva said the school is also addressing barriers to attendance and ensuring a wraparound service for students.

The cost of living was hitting people in different ways, she said.

This included students not attending because whānau dependent on laundromats can’t afford to get their uniforms washed.

A missed bus may mean a missed day at school for those with no fuel in their cars, she said.

“If you are budgeted to the max and you haven’t got any given room in your budget, even quite small price increases can have an impact.”

Kaiwaka School principal Sharlene McCormick said their breakfast club has been a popular initiative for students.

Parents’ wages weren’t keeping up with the cost of living and a lack of rentals available in the area, leading to families travelling further to attend.

She’d heard of instances where parents were having to work multiple jobs to make ends meet.

“It’s overall hard out there for our whanāu, they’re reliant on there being support available,” McCormick said.

“We do as much as we can to support our children to look after their well-being.

If you’ve got stressed families it’s difficult to thrive.”

Mangōnui School principal Dave Sedcole said those who weren’t previously struggling are now finding it hard to get their children to school.

“It’s really tough for our whānau, you see it on a daily basis.”

He said the idea that prices were going down was not being felt in his rohe (region) and he instead has people unable to afford food, petrol and utilities.

Sedcole credited parents who were “so resilient and so tough” and determined to make sure their children were attending school.

But he also said times were “unprecedented”.

“People don’t want to be seen to be struggling.”

KidsCan has secured enough funding from corporate and public donations to support 40 more schools countrywide, but a record waiting list remains.

The charity currently supports 117 of Northland’s 153 schools and 25 early childhood centres.

To support the urgent appeal, you can donate to KidsCan via their website - www.kidscan.org.nz.

