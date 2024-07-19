The parent who also worked for the school board was shocked to find the container “just gone” and immediately called up school authorities who informed the police.

On reviewing the school footage, a red truck was seen to be arriving at the school at 11.03 pm. And “very casually” placed the container on their trailer before leaving the premises at 11.55 pm.

While they have provided officers photos of the truck used for the burglary, the cameras unfortunately did not capture the number plate.

Hutchinson said in her five years as the school principal, this was the first time that something of “this nature” happened.

“Our kids will be gutted to learn about this when they resume classes on Monday after the school holidays.

“Also, because we have a cross-country sports event taking place in the next three weeks. But obviously, after this incident, we won’t be able to use any item.”

Besides them, the sports equipment was also used by the Otamatea High School situated a few minutes’ drive away from their institution.

Items like gazebos were also used by several other local organisations including the netball team for games and main events.

“Now that’s not going to happen anymore. It’s a real nuisance,” Hutchinson said.

She speculated that someone was keeping an eye on their container as it was located in an obscure corner of their school bus stop.

“You wouldn’t notice it even if you were just driving along the road. So, whoever took it knew it was at our school,” the principal added.

Police said they were “working hard” to find those responsible and were appealing to the public to assist.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Police via our 105-phone service, quoting file number 240711/2885.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.