Rugby greats, former All Blacks Ian Jones and Eric Rush, said Tamaiti Williams [pictured with the ball] should be proud of his performance in the second half of the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / AP

Rugby greats, former All Blacks Ian Jones and Eric Rush, said Tamaiti Williams [pictured with the ball] should be proud of his performance in the second half of the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / AP

It might not have been the result they wanted, but Northlanders have every right to feel proud of the All Blacks performance during the Rugby World Cup final against the Springboks in Paris.

Northlanders Tamaiti Williams and Ofa Tuʻungafasi were both integral players in the All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad, which ultimately lost in a bruising 12-11 defeat against South Africa.

Although Tuʻungafasi wasn’t selected for the final, Williams was on the reserves bench and got a decent run during the second half of the game.

Former All Black Eric Rush, who is Tamaiti Williams’ uncle, said that overall it wasn’t a bad effort by the All Blacks “but they were behind the game the whole way since the red card”.

Cynthia Miller and Trevor Jones, from Waipapa were in high spirits at the Pioneer Bar and Restaurant in Kerikeri before the game. Photo / Jenny Ling

Williams came on and did well, he said.

“He’s a very young fella … that’s as good as it gets, that kind of pressure at that level. I thought he did really well.

“To make it to the All Blacks is one thing. To make it to the game day squad is another thing again.

“He’s come a long way in a really short time. The whole of Kaeo will be proud of him.”

Born in Whangārei and raised in Kaeo, where he played club rugby, Williams calls Northland home despite having spent much of his life in Australia.

There were cheers from the crowd at a packed Pioneer Bar and Restaurant in Waipapa as Williams came on during the second half.

Post-match, Northland Rugby chief executive Cameron Bell said he was feeling “disappointed but reflective” about the outcome.

Northland Rugby chief executive Cameron Bell - pictured at another disappointing game - said Northland should be very proud of Tamaiti Williams.

Bell said he was “incredibly proud of the whole team”.

“The nation should be too. The determination and the desire were all there.

“Against the odds, they went further into this tournament than what anyone would have given them credit for.

“A lot of calls didn’t go our way, and the loss of captain Sam Cane was irrecoverable.”

Bell said Williams was a “huge character” who had matured into a world-class prop.

“Northland should be very proud of him.

“He came on in a stage of the game when the South Africans were going to target our scrum and he stood strong.

“There’s a young man who’s got years of international rugby ahead of him.

“His future is very positive and exciting.

“We would love to see him come home and play for his home province one day.”

Former All Black and Northland’s “Kamo Kid” Ian Jones, who was in Paris, said the atmosphere at the Stade de France was “insane”.

Jones, who was part of the 1995 team that lost to South Africa, said he was “gutted of course, but proud of the way they got stuck in in the second half”.

Williams “came on and did really well”, he said.

“He put in a huge effort, he should be pleased.

“Though we’re losing some great All Blacks, they’re being replaced by the likes of Tamaiti Williams which is a great thing.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering health, food, lifestyle, business and animal welfare issues.



