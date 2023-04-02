Nearly 500 people joined in the Cancer Society's Northland relay for Life at Trigg Arena on Saturday night. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Nearly $80,000 has been raised from Northland’s Relay for Life to help fight cancer - but organisers are hoping for more.

The event was held at Whangārei’s Trigg Arena on Saturday night, with 468 participants running, walking, hopping and dancing around the track all night.

Emily Dobbs and Patricia Hardie cut the ribbon to start the relay. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Teams were dressed in bright costumes and each had to create different and colourful batons to use for the relay.

Funds are still coming in, Cancer Society fundraiser Natasha Judd said, with tickets for a GJ Gardner Homes Mega Raffle still available.

They were very lucky the rain stayed away - at least from the small part of Kensington around the stadium.

“It was fantastic. The weather was just amazing and held out for us. The thunderstorms and everything just skirted around our park, like it was meant to be,” Judd said.

Jenni Moore and Rebecca Gilbert at the Relay for Life, Trigg Arena. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The event is now in its 17th year but largely in-person relays have not been held for the last few years due to Covid.

Organisers had support from businesses and the community, Judd said, and 120 volunteers helped out over the weekend.

“We had an amazing turnout from some of the businesses and prefects and kids from the local high schools who I can’t praise highly enough.”

Relay team leaders at Trigg Arena. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Judd said their fundraising target was $140,000, but she would be “incredibly happy” if donations reached $120,000.

Donations can still be made at relayforlife.org.nz/northland.

Ōtamatea High School students perform a haka for cancer survivors. Photo / Michael Cunningham











