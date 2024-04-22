Guard of honour for Northland police officer Gail Shepherd killed while out walking her dogs in Helena Bay. Video / The Northern Advocate

Friends and colleagues of highly regarded Northland constable Gail Shepherd farewelled the much-loved mother with a guard of honour in Whangārei.

Shepherd was off duty and walking a family member’s two dogs in Helena Bay, north of Whangārei, on Saturday afternoon when a car reportedly hit a power pole and then her.

The Advocate understands the dogs were injured but had survived. They are currently being cared for by family.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Colleagues, dressed in full police uniform, and friends packed into a the chapel at Haven Falls today to honour the 49-year-old, who had worked as a police officer for 15 years.

Before transferring to Houhora - New Zealand’s northernmost police station - at the start of the year, she was the sole constable in Kohukohu in the Far North.

“I’m still in disbelief about my friend,” a coworker and close friend of Shepherd said.

Officers wiped their tears as the friend recounted how Shepherd had been “quite the character”.

“She was cheeky, loved to have a laugh, a moan, and was outspoken ... "

Constable Gail Shepherd at Waitangi Day, 2021. Photo / NZ Police

He said they were both connected to waka through their whakapapa.

“We’re what you call waka babies. You know back in the 90s, the waka was always paddled by men.

“But that soon changed around 2010, the time she started to participate and became the steer for her waka, much like me.”

He said about seven years ago after he introduced his daughter to Shepherd for waka, she took her in and treated his daughter as one of her own.

“My daughter says she would like to thank her for all the support and that she loves you.”

Aside from their waka bond, they shared a love for sports and even attended the Rugby World Cup in 2011.

He knew Shepherd back when she worked at the Tiki Tavern and soon followed in her steps by joining the force a few years after her.

The friend shared that during their last meetups, Shepherd had hoped that her grandfather and mum were proud.

“I believe she did ... Love you my friend, safe journey and rest in love,” the friend said.

Shepherd (Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kuri, Ngāti Hauā) is now on her way to her marae near Cape Rēinga.

She will travel to the family home at Te Kao, 60km north of Kaitāia, and from there to Pōtahi Marae for her tangihanga. The details of which are yet to be determined.

Shepherd will be buried in the family urupā, Tutumaio.

She is survived by a daughter, two sons, and several grandchildren.



