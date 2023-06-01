Police are investigating reported stabbings in Moerewa.

Police are investigating after two people were reportedly stabbed on a back road in Moerewa this afternoon.

The Northern Advocate understands officers were called to Ngapipito Rd, which turns into Otiria Rd before reaching State Highway 1, shortly before 4pm by reports of a stabbing.

A police spokesperson said two people suffered stab wounds.

“We are not immediately aware of either person suffering serious injuries at this stage.”

They said police were currently at the scene working to establish the circumstances of what occurred.







