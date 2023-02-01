Police are providing support to the shaken victim after the early morning robbery. Photo / NZME

Police are providing support to the shaken victim after the early morning robbery. Photo / NZME

Police say a victim is understandably shaken after a carjacking in Onerahi early this morning.

Officers are investigating the aggravated robbery near the intersection of Raurimu Ave and Church St, which was reported around 4am.

“It is understood those involved have presented a weapon and taken the victim’s vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

“No injuries have been reported in relation to this incident. However, the victim is understandably shaken and police are providing support.”

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Ruakākā and has been towed for forensic inquiries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact them by phoning 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230201/0724.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



