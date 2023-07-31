The Paihia Police Station on Williams Rd. Photo / NZME

Far North police are reviewing their systems after a man used a brick to smash his way into the Paihia police station, cause damage and trigger the internal alarm.

They believe the 27-year-old man is the same person who had earlier seriously assaulted a woman near Selwyn Mall on Selwyn Rd in Paihia.

Far North Area Commander Inspector Riki Whiu said the woman received serious injuries to her head and body and was taken to Whangārei Hospital. She is now in a stable condition.

Whiu said minutes after the assault police were notified of an alarm activation at their Paihia station on Williams Rd.

“The man had smashed his way into the front of the station with a brick, smashed through another internal door, before gaining entry into the office area where he damaged the internal alarm that was sounding.”

Responding officers immediately arrested the man, Whiu said.

“At the time this incident occurred, the station was not open and there was no tactical equipment stored on site.”

The damage was currently being repaired and police would be conducting a review to establish whether any improvements could be made.

Whiu said the man was due to appear in Kaikohe District Court today charged with wounding with intent, wilful damage, intentional damage, and burglary.

Police wanted to hear from anybody who was near Selwyn Mall, Selwyn Rd or Williams Rd and who may have information to assist the ongoing investigation.