Police found weapons and drugs when they carried out a search warrant at a Russell property on October 10. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police found weapons and drugs when they carried out a search warrant at a Russell property on October 10. Photo / Dean Purcell

A man has been arrested and charged after a cache of drugs and weapons was found during a search warrant at a property in the Northland town of Russell.

Police carried out the search warrant at the property on October 10 after the man who was wanted by police handed himself in at Russell Police Station.

During the search, officers found a .22 calibre sawn-off rifle loaded with three .22 calibre ammunition rounds, and two cannabis grow tents with a small amount of cannabis inside.

There was other illicit drug paraphernalia and equipment used for cultivating and selling cannabis.