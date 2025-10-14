Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Northland police find weapons, drugs during search of Russell property, man arrested

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Police found weapons and drugs when they carried out a search warrant at a Russell property on October 10. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police found weapons and drugs when they carried out a search warrant at a Russell property on October 10. Photo / Dean Purcell

A man has been arrested and charged after a cache of drugs and weapons was found during a search warrant at a property in the Northland town of Russell.

Police carried out the search warrant at the property on October 10 after the man who was wanted by police handed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save