Russell Police Senior Constable Michael Gorrie said the arrest would help keep the small community safe.
“This was a great catch and I’m glad the [alleged] offender can now be held to account,” he said.
“The planning and execution of this warrant ensured the team’s success.”
Gorrie thanked the officers involved in the raid and arrest.
“The police mission is to make our communities as safe as possible and this result really speaks to that mission.”
The arrested man is due to appear in Kaikohe District Court on October 28.
He has been charged with unlawfully possessing a pistol/restricted weapon, possessing cannabis for supply, assault on a person in family relationship and threatening to kill.
