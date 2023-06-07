Police are appealing for sightings of 48-year-old Veon Smith, last seen wearing trackpants and checked shirt.

Police are appealing for sightings of 48-year-old Veon Smith, last seen wearing trackpants and checked shirt.

The search for Whangārei man Veon Smith has entered its fourth day.

Police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help to find the 48-year-old, who was last seen at his central Whangārei home on Sunday.

Smith’s car was found that afternoon parked at Mair Park on the fringe of downtown Whangārei. However, an extensive search in the park and neighbouring Parahaki failed to find him.

A police spokesperson said a search would continue today but Smith may have left the area.

They and Smith’s family had serious concerns for his safety.

Smith is described as tall, with short brown hair and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a pair of black Hunting and Fishing trackpants, and a long-sleeve polar fleece shirt with dark green and black squares on it.

“We continue to ask anyone who has any information or knows the whereabouts of Veon, to please contact police.”

Anyone who has found anything unusual in Mair Park or on Parahaki is asked to call 105 and quote file number 230604/1348.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.