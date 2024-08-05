Kerikeri to Auckland fares start from $69 one way and voucher options are also available, he said.
The airline is best known in Northland for flying between Kaitāia and Auckland, after Air NZ stopped its northernmost service in 2015.
It flies almost 15,000 passengers a year between Kaitāia and Auckland and recently added extra flights on Friday and Sunday nights to allow for a weekend getaway.
“The reality is our Kaitāia service turned into a very strong route, and we have a lot of incentives we offer passengers to fly with us and avoid the Northland roads, and we want to do the same for Kerikeri,” Bacon said.
“The feedback we get from customers in Kaitāia is they are trying to avoid the roads.”
Bacon said if the Kerikeri service went well, the airline would consider expanding to Whangārei in the next 18 months to two years.