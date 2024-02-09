A house for Adele, an exhibition featuring 30 works by renowned Kiwi artist Adele Younghusband, is on display at Whangārei Art Museum.

Adele’s house on display

A house for Adele, an exhibition featuring 30 works by renowned Kiwi artist Adele Younghusband from the collection of the Whangārei Art Museum, is on display at the museum alongside structures and objects designed by Naarm (Melbourne)-based artist Esther Stewart and Wellington-based architect Gerard Dombroski.

Constructed out of stored recycled materials from the various properties, projects and exhibitions of the Whangārei Art Trust, the exhibition aims to ground Younghusband’s work in the day-to-day materials of the physical exhibition space and the work of the institution, while also offering her a metaphorical homecoming to the organisation she fought so hard for as the original founder.

Hot January

January 2024 was hot and dry in Northland, with some record-breaking temperatures, according to Niwa’s Monthly Climate Summary. Cape Reinga recorded its highest maximum temperature for January, with 26.5C on January 21 - the hottest since records began there in 1951.

Kaitāia was scorching across the month, with an average temperature of 21.5C - 2.3C more than normal - and nighttime temperatures only falling to 17.6C on average.

Dargaville was also hot for all of January, with an average average temperature of 21.3C, 2C hotter than normal, and a nighttime minimum of 16.7C.

Purerua in the Bay of Islands was also 20.5C on average, 1.4C hotter than normal, while Whangārei recorded a near-record average maximum temperature of 26.2C.

The night of January 20 proved hot, with Purerua recording its hottest ever minimum temperature of 21C, and near-record minimum temperatures recorded at Kaitāia (21.3C), Kerikeri (21C) and Kaikohe (20.2C).

Police seek info on fatal crash

Northland police are seeking information in relation to a fatal crash involving a car and a pedestrian this week in Matauri Bay, the Far North.

The crash occurred sometime between midnight on Waitangi Day, Tuesday, and 4am on Wednesday, on Matauri Bay Rd, about 350 metres west of Tepene Tablelands Rd in Matauri Bay.

A 35-year-old man died at the scene. Police urge any witnesses to the crash or to related driving prior to the crash, or any person with any information relating to the crash, to call the 105-reporting line quoting the file number 240207/0471. People can also contact Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking “Update Report” and reference file number: 240207/0471.

Police are seeking sightings of a silver-coloured Nissan Maxima sedan, registration number BRZ652, that was in the Matauri Bay area around the time of the crash. They also want CCTV footage from cameras covering Matauri Bay Rd, Matauri Beach Rd, Wainui Rd and Te Ngaire Bay.

Lei workshop

Hikurangi Museum is hosting a lei-making workshop on Sunday, from 10am to midday and 2pm to 4pm. Learn to make Hawaiian-style fresh flower leis with Kumu Hula Yue Kaleilani. This workshop is available for children and adults aged 8 and up. Children between 8 and 12 years will need a caregiver to help. The workshop costs $5 per participant and is limited to 12 participants. Contact the Hikurangi Museum at hikurangi.museum@gmail.com.

Person trapped under vehicle

A person became trapped under a heavy vehicle in Ruakākā on Friday. Police assisted Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Hato Hone St John with the incident, which occurred about 2pm at a commercial address. The victim was freed and transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

Adopt a kitten

The Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri is hosting a pop-up kitten adoption event today from 8.30am to 1pm thanks to Coast to Coast Cat Rescue. People can support the charity by purchasing a furry addition to their family, or some fundraising merchandise. All kittens are desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, registered on NZCAR and come with 42 days of free pet insurance. Coast to Coast Cat Rescue and the kittens will be found in the large gravel carpark near the bouncy castles.



