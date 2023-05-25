An ambulance seen leaving the Otaika Motel and Holiday Park where a person is believed to have been stabbed on Thursday afternoon

Stabbing at holiday park

Whangārei police were called to a family-harm incident where the Advocate understands a person was stabbed.

Police were called about 2.40pm yesterday to the Otaika Motel and Holiday Park on Otaika Rd.

St John ambulance was also called and left the park just after 3pm.

A police spokesperson said officers spoke to everyone involved. It’s understood one person was taken in for questioning.

Weak earthquake off Whangārei

A weak magnitude 2.5 earthquake occurred in the South Pacific Ocean, 54km east of Whangārei, on Wednesday. The earthquake struck at 2.16pm at a depth of 12.6km which caused very weak shaking, GeoNet data recorded.

Lotto success

A lucky Northland Lotto player is $32,105 richer after being one of six people to win Lotto Second Division on Wednesday night. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto. The winning numbers were 5, 17, 28, 30, 33 and 38 with the bonus number 34.

More rain likely

Northlanders should enjoy this burst of fine weather while it lasts, with the MetService predicting rain for the region over the weekend.

MetService said this week’s chilly but sunny days, will be quickly forgotten as we move into the weekend, with a rise in temperatures expected in Northland and the country.

However, with the rise in temperatures will come yet more rain, with heavy rain and strong winds for the West Coast of the South Island. By Saturday night showers also affect the Far North, moving south over the North Island and turning to rain on Sunday, including for Northland.

Firearms callout

Police responded to reports of a firearm allegedly being presented at an address on Kioreroa Rd in Port Whangārei around 6pm on Wednesday. . Police spoke to those at the address and reported no further issues.





Woman rescued from crash

A woman was trapped in her car by live powerlines after a crash that also sparked a fire in nearby grass. Her vehicle left the road by State Highway 10 near Sandys Rd north of Waipapa and hit a power pole about 2.40pm on Wednesday, snapping the pole in two and draping live wires draped across the car. The driver, thought to be in her 60s, suffered only moderate injuries but was unable to get out of the car because of the risk of electrocution, despite a small fire started by the downed wires. Volunteers from the Kerikeri Fire Brigade rescued her and she was taken to hospital by St John Ambulance about 3.15pm once a Top Energy crew had disconnected the power.



