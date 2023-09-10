The SPCA is hosting drop-in centres across Northland this week for cat and dog flea treatment, pet care advice and emergency pet food

SPCA centres

The SPCA is hosting a range of drop-in centres from September 11 - 14 in the Whangārei and Kaipara areas for cat and dog flea treatment, pet care advice and emergency pet food for a gold coin donation.

Today, September 11, Ōtangarei Top Shops will host from 9.30am until 11am Hikurangi RF Club will then host from 12pm until 1pm.

On Tuesday, September 12, Onerahi Community Centre will host from 9.30am until 11.30am, before Tikipunga Sports Ground from 12.30pm until 1.30pm.

Wednesday, September 13 will see Bream Bay Trust at the Roger Hall Park host from 9.30am until 11.30am, before Otaika Shopping Centre from 12.30pm until 1.30pm.

Finally, Thursday, September 14 will see Pīpīwai Marae host from 9.30am until 11am, before Pakōtai Marae at 12pm until 1pm, and Dargaville Rugby Park from 2.30pm until 3.30pm. Any last-minute changes will be posted on the SPCA Northland Facebook Page.

Awanui crash

Police responded to a two vehicle crash on the intersection of State Highway 1 and 10, Awanui, in the Far North, around 11.10am on Sunday. One person was transported to hospital as a result of a medical event, and the road was blocked while the scene was cleared.

Beware scam

Police want Northlanders to be aware of a Facebook scam circulating where a person is messaging people and posing as New Zealand Police.

The message advises victims that their computer has been hacked, and, during a call, asks for remote access to their computer for the supposed investigation.

The scammers then access the victims’ online banking and attempt to withdraw money from the account.

Police have received several reports about the scam, and an investigation is underway.

Paihia arrests:

Two people have been taken into custody following two assaults at an address on Kings Rd, Paihia around 11.10pm on Saturday night after police responded to reports of two assaults, where two people received moderate injuries.

Two men were taken into custody on charges of assault with intent to injure, and injuries with intent to injure / reckless regard. The pair will appear in Kaikohe District Court on today.

Serious assault

Police responded to reports of a serious assault at a car park on Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei around 12am on Sunday. One person received minor injuries but did not require medical attention. Enquiries are ongoing.



