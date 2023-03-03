One person died in a road fatality on SH12 in Ruawai on Friday afternoon. Photo / NZME

One person died after a crash on State Highway 12 in Ruawai yesterday afternoon.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of SH12 and Greenfield Rd, shortly after 3pm. “Sadly, one person has been located deceased,” a police spokesperson said. Diversions were put in place while the road is closed. The Serious Crash Unit has been notified, the spokesperson added, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

xxxxxxxxx

The popular Mangawhai Cliffs Walkway has been closed until further notice. The Department of Conservation says the recent deluge has caused slips and washed out sections of track and stairs, making the walkway unpredictable and dangerous.

---

A tired toilet block at Kaikohe’s Marino Court is getting a facelift. The upgrade includes a full paint job, new toilet pans, repairs to the doors and new hand basins. Temporary portable toilets have been installed while the refurbishment, which is expected to take two weeks, is underway.

---

Kerikeri motorists are being warned of nighttime disruptions with resealing of the Heritage Bypass due to start on Sunday, March 5, and take four consecutive nights. The road will be reduced to one lane while work is underway with stop/go traffic management in place. Work on the bypass, which connects Waipapa Rd and Kerikeri Rd, will start at 6.30pm each night with the road reopening daily at 5.30am. Residents have been told to expect delays and noise from heavy machinery. The resealing, which is weather dependent, is part of the road’s regular maintenance programme.

---

Mill fire causes minor damage

A fire at JNL’s triboard mill in Kaitāia was spectacular but caused only minor damage, a fire chief says. The blaze broke out just before 1.30pm on Wednesday on the line where triboard is made. Two fire crews responded from Kaitāia and one each from Ahipara and Mangōnui. Kaitāia fire chief Craig Rogers said mill staff did a good job getting the blaze under control before firefighters arrived. The mill’s sprinkler system was also activated. Fire crews spent another 90 minutes on the “dirty work” of ensuring the fire was fully extinguished. Rogers believed damage was not serious and the plant would soon be back up and running.

---

Attempted murder charge

A Kaitaia woman charged with the alleged attempted murder of another Kaitaia woman appeared in the Whangārei High Court on Friday and entered a not-guilty plea.

The woman, who has interim name suppression, was represented by Oscar Hintze and was remanded in custody pending a report on her fitness to stand trial.

The case was remanded to May 5 pending the outcome of the report. A three-week trial was set for July 15, 2024 in the Whangārei High Court.





--

Youth arrested over serious assault

A male has been referred to Youth Aid after an assault that left the victim with life-threatening head injuries in Whangārei on Sunday. Police said a group of men were involved in the assault, which happened on Water St in central Whangarei about 2.45am. The victim was a 36-year-old. Police executed a search warrant yesterday and located the male, a police spokesperson said.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. Earlier this week, police set up an online portal so members of the public could upload photos and videos of the assault. Police thanked the public for information they provided.

--

Firearm presented

A Whangārei man has appeared in court after a firearm was allegedly pointed at two people.

Christian Florian, 29 of Kamo appeared in Whangārei District Court this week on a number of charges relating to careless driving on Bank St, failing to stop, resisting arrest and presenting a firearm at two people. Florian was remanded for plea to March 6.