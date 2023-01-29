Saturday's winning Lotto ticket went to someone outside of the region.

One lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be toasting a special win after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in Saturday’s live Lotto draw. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million. Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $600,000.

A new purpose-built dog shelter is due to open in the Far North in May. Far North District Council’s $2.4 million facility near Kaikohe will house up to 10 dogs in the southern area. It features individual kennels, three quarantine kennels, a vet room, multiple exercise yards, secure dog drop-off areas, a food preparation room and offices for staff. The new facility will complement the council’s northern animal shelter in Kaitāia, which is currently used to secure all dogs impounded in the Far North.

Police are looking into a report a group of people were using a firearm in a park in Raumanga on Sunday morning. Police were called to Otaika Rd around 12.45am. A police spokesperson said there were no reported injuries and their inquiries were ongoing.

A much-loved Moreton Bay fig tree on Long Beach Rd at Oneroa Bay, Russell, will be receiving significant maintenance work from mid-February. The tree, which is likely to be over 150 years old, is in decline, with some branches becoming unstable. Arborists have recommended that dead wood be removed from load-bearing branches to reduce risks to the public. While the exact age of the tree is uncertain, it is thought to be of similar age to the Moreton Bay fig planted in 1870 on The Strand outside the old police station.

The final countdown is on for the latest round of the Whangārei District Council’s Community Fund. The fund supports initiatives benefiting the community, which include festivals, workshops and programmes, facility improvements, minor purchases, and operating costs. For more information, contact the council’s Community Funding Co-ordinator on 09 430 4200, or apply online by February 1 at wdc.govt.nz.