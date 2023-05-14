A crash on Western Hills Dr, Whangārei, yesterday, near the intersection with Selwyn Ave, left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

Motorcyclist seriously injured

A motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries due to a crash on Whangārei’s Western Hills Drive.

The accident, which involved a motorbike and a car, occurred about 1.30pm on Sunday near the intersection with Selwyn Ave.

The male rider was taken to nearby Whangārei Hospital with critical head injuries and serious bleeding.

There were no other serious injuries, but children in the car were checked by Hato Hone St John Ambulance medics as a precaution.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland police, said a specialist investigator from the Serious Crash Unit would determine the cause of the crash.

The southbound lane of Western Hills Drive was closed and diversions were put in place. Motorists were urged to find alternative routes.

Hokianga wastewater hearing

A large turnout is expected in Rāwene today as Northland Regional Council begins a full week of hearings about wastewater treatment plants at Ōpononi/Ōmāpere and Kohukohu. Far North District Council is applying for consent to continue discharging treated wastewater into the Hokianga Harbour, but many local residents, iwi and environmental groups want treated wastewater discharged on to land instead. The hearings start at Rāwene town hall at 9am. Today’s speaking slots are set aside for council engineers, planners and experts. Tomorrow morning, kaumātua and other iwi members will speak, while in the afternoon, the commissioners will visit the two treatment plants. Submissions are due to wrap up on Friday afternoon.

Tangi held for Karnin Petara

The tangi for Whangārei Boys’ High School student Karnin Ahorangi Petera, who died during a recent caving trip, took place yesterday. Petera, a Year 11 student, died after being trapped in a cave at Abbey Caves that rapidly filled with water while on a class trip with 14 other students.

WorkSafe and police investigations into the incident are under way. Petara was returned home and his tangi was held at Paa Te Ora Marae in Te Karae, Hokianga.