Moth plant warning

Conservationists are warning that moth plant vine is flowering across Northland and can smother native plants. Left unchecked, the plant can take over forest canopies. Pulling it out now before each flower develops into a pod containing around 750 windblown seeds can save work and forests. The milky white sap of this plant can irritate eyes and skin so be careful when removing.

Report the rook

Kaipara locals are being asked to report sightings of an unwanted bird – the rook – after an unconfirmed sighting at Tinopai recently. The Northland Regional Council was contacted by a member of the public who saw several large black birds feeding in a Morton Bay fig. Spokeswoman Nicky Fitzgibbon said rooks are an exclusion animal for Northland and are unwanted because of their destruction to plants and pasture. Rooks are black-coloured birds, with a light grey or black face and long, pointed black beaks. They are slightly larger than a magpie, fly with steady but slow wing beats and can be identified by their harsh ‘kaah’ call, she said. Anyone who sees what they think may be a rook should contact regional council biosecurity staff.

Sailing week

The 21st Bay of Islands Sailing Week runs from Tuesday to Friday next week, with up to 100 boats expected. Sailing week is something of a misnomer since it is a four-day regatta with three days of racing. However, it has become a highlight of the sailing calendar for New Zealand sailors and a growing number of internationals from Australia and around the Pacific. Regatta headquarters is the Ōpua Cruising Club and there are three race courses - the outer course for A, B and M divisions, middle course for C, E, Sports Boats and Young 88 divisions and the Island Racing course, which all boats will sail. This year a division for women has been introduced, with two trophies, one for the top female helm and one for the island racing division. The trophies are sponsored by Yachting New Zealand as part of their SheSails NZ initiative to promote women and girls in sailing. The glamour segment is the A and B divisions. It has the largest boats (12m to 15m) and arguably the most serious racers since they have big crews, some of whom are professional sailors. For more info go to https://bayofislandssailingweek.org.nz/

Erosion feedback

Northland Regional Council is asking for public input on how to protect steep land from erosion. This is to be part of the council’s consultation on the draft Freshwater Plan Change. Erosion can impact the health of streams, rivers and lakes because runoff from steep land is one of the main sources of sediment in Northland’s waterways. Sediment makes estuaries muddier, makes waterways less appealing to swim in, and makes it harder for native plants and animals in the water to survive. To have your say check out the Northland Regional Council website.

Adopt a cat

Whangārei Cat Rescue is hosting a kitten adoption party at Animates in Whangārei from 10am until 12pm on Sunday, January 28. Kittens of every colour and personality type could be waiting to meet you. Adoption fees are $200 which covers veterinary health checks, desexing, microchip and microchip registration, first vaccine, as well as up-to-date flea and worm treatments. There will be discounts for pairs and trios.

Artisans market

The Artisans Market is on today at Whangārei Town Basin next to Pūtahi Park and the Canopy Bridge. From 9am until 1.30pm a mixture of delicious local cuisine and an assortment of talented artisans will be on show. From international food to soaps, handcrafted toys, garden ornaments and more, there is something for everyone.

Wrong number

In a story in Thursday’s Northern Advocate - Rotary Club seeking youthful applicants - an incorrect phone number was given to contact the club. The correct phone number is 0212056822 and we apologise for any inconvenience caused by the error.







