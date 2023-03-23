Whangārei District Council is pleading with people not to put glass in recycling bins. Photo / Supplied

Don’t put broken glass in recycling bins

Whangārei District Council is pleading for people not to put broken glass in their kerbside recycling bins. The plea comes after a man emptying recycle bins got a nasty wound from a broken mirror and had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance. He got 11 stitches and will be off work for 14 days. WDC said this was a serious health and safety concern for the workers who sorted glass by hand so people should only put whole unbroken bottles and jars in their glass recycling bins. If they have broken glass to dispose of, they should wrap it safely in cardboard and put it with their general waste.

Northland Lotto win

A Lotto and Powerball ticket sold at Countdown Waitangi was among the winners in Wednesday’s live Lotto draw. The Lotto winner was one of five who each won $38,340 in Wednesday’s Lotto Second Division draw, while a Powerball player also won, taking their total winnings to $48,642. Three lucky winners were from Auckland while another was from Wellington.

Ramadan begins today

Northland Muslims join more than 1.5 billion Muslims throughout the world in fasting for one month, starting today. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Since the moon was not sighted on Wednesday evening, Ramadan could not start yesterday. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan and refrain from all food, drink, tobacco use and sexual contact. Those excused from fasting include the elderly, children, the ill, travellers, pregnant women, nursing mothers and those menstruating. Muslims are also expected to avoid gossiping, lying, envy, greed and other bad character traits during the month-long fast which ends with the festival of Eid.

Upsurge for children

Upsurge Bay of Islands Arts Festival is holding a project, especially for taitamariki in the wider Bay of Islands area. Festival directors Dave and Caroline Armstrong said the free Taitamariki Project would be based in Paihia and open to youth aged 16-24 from Kaikohe, Moerewa, Kawakawa, Kaikohe, Kerikeri and Hokianga from April 16 to 22. Taitamariki will devise a piece of theatre telling stories about living in their rohe, involving song, sketches, movement, music, theatre and kapa haka. They will be working with tutors Jamie McCaskill, director and performer in the Māori Sidesteps, and Carrie Green, currently starring in Under the Vines. The week will culminate in a small workshop performance. Upsurge Festival can help with transport if getting to the venue is a problem. “We are very excited about this project,” said Upsurge co-director Caroline Armstrong. “This is a great opportunity for young people to learn new skills, tell their story and work with some of the best actors/writers and devisors in the motu.” No previous performance experience is required but applicants need to send an Instagram or video message to the Upsurge Facebook or Instagram page, about why they would like to be involved. Check out facebook, email armstrongs@upsurgefestival.co.nz or text 021 486 681.



