The scene of a crash on SH1 Western Hills Dr, Whangārei, on Sunday that left a motorcyclist dead.

Motorcyclist dies in crash

A young man has died after the motorbike he was riding was involved in a crash on Western Hills Dr, Whangārei, on Sunday. Police said the man died after emergency services responded to the crash involving a motorcycle around 1.30pm. The man was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition however sadly died on Monday morning as a result of his injuries. Police extend their condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time and the investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing. Anyone who has information, or dash cam footage, is asked to contact Police via its 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using “Update My Report”. Use the reference file number 230514/8819.

Hospice awareness events

North Haven Hospice is supporting the national Hospice Awareness Week with two key events at Te Whare Hūmārie, North Haven Hospice, Tikipunga and public tours of the premises are available each day. A highly regarded and free workshop on “Living with Grief and Loss” is being delivered by Maureen Frayling, RN, MNZAC, North Haven’s Specialist Palliative Care Educator, tonight from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. The second event is a presentation by Sir Chris Farrelly, KNZM, on his thoughts and consideration of ways we can find common ground in supporting our communities. Well-known and highly respected for his work in health and community services, Farrelly reflects on his experiences and contributions to New Zealand and Northland’s development including his commitment to North Haven Hospice. All events can be booked on Eventfinda.co.nz.

Support for parents

A popular parenting course will soon be offered. It will be presented by Jenny Hale of family charity The Parenting Place, who has written the recently-released book Kind, Firm, Calm: Simple Strategies to Transform Your Parenting. At Kaitāia’s Far North REAP on Tuesday, May 30 from 5-7pm, and Kerikeri’s Bahai Centre on Wednesday, May 31 from 5-7pm. $10 per person. Learn more at: farnorthreap.org.nz or parentinglpace.nz and register at: https://bit.ly/41BYpDa

RSA women’s section supports hospital

The women’s section of the Far North (Kaitāia) RSA has supported it and other worthy organisations throughout the community for 75 years. A fortnight ago they gave eight bags of pyjamas, colouring books and toys to the children’s ward at Kaitāia Hospital. According to section president Angel Erstich, the contribution was supported by members who supplied goodies and a donation of a $500 gift voucher and two bags of puzzles from The Warehouse Kaitāia. Erstich said women have been involved with the RSA movement since its inception.



