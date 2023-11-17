Critical dog attack injuries

One person received critical injuries in a reported dog attack in Mangawhai on Friday afternoon. A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of a dog attack near an address in Tara Rd around 1.10pm and the person was transported to hospital. “Animal control has been contacted and police are making inquiries in the area,” the spokesperson said. No further details were available at edition time.

Tourism site launched

The Hokianga Tourism Association will launch its new website in Opononi later this month. There will be a tour of Manea Footprints of Kupe at 2pm on November 23, which will lead to the website launch from 3.30pm followed by drinks and nibbles. The association said there were exciting times ahead for the Hokianga.

Woman injured

A police investigation is underway after a woman was located with critical injuries in the Far North on Thursday evening. Around 8.10pm, emergency services responded to reports of a woman being injured at an address on Te Ohu Rd, Rawene. She was transported to Middlemore Hospital and was in a serious but stable condition. Police were speaking to other people who were at the address who were assisting with inquiries. A 55-year-old man was taken into custody on Friday morning in relation to the incident.

Science for Sociopaths

Maggie Cocco brings her Science for Sociopaths show, featuring Bonnie Schwarz, to Kerikeri on Sunday. The award-winning theatrical art pop project for piano, voice, and cello features song cycles that explore themes of interpersonal and systemic wounds, resilience, hope, and healing. It was the winner of Best Music at Auckland Fringe Festival and Best Ensemble at Nelson Fringe Festival. Music is by Cocco ([US), featuring cello improvisation by Bonnie Schwarz (UK). It’s on at the Turner Centre from 7pm on Sunday.

Road renamed

Habitat for Humanity, with support from Ngati Rēhia and developer Gemscott, applied to rename its Community Housing Development off Kerikeri Rd from Squeak Lane to Te Arapu Way. The name change decision was accepted at the Far North District Council by mayor Moko Tepania and seconded by deputy mayor Kelly Stratford. Te Arapu was the name gifted to the development by Ngati Rēhia, and means “Te piringa aratika, hei ihi mo te oranga pumau”, or “A home that enables new beginnings with dignity, wellness and stability”. Ngati Rēhia and Habitat worked together to develop the name and are proud of what it means and the significance it holds. Te Runanga o Ngati Rēhia Trust chair Kipa Munro said the decision to rename Squeak Lane to Te Arapu Way was deeply meaningful. “Embracing this name for the road within the Te Arapu development will instil a sense of pride and belonging in our people and all those who call this place home.”

SH1 crash

A two-vehicle crash was reported to police around 9.47pm on Thursday night on State Highway 1, in Kaiwaka. Fire and ambulance staff also attended the scene. Both lanes of SH1 were blocked for a time and a male was flown to Auckland Hospital from Wellsford with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Vehicles hit bridges

A vehicle crashed into a bridge barrier on Thursday night on Rakauwahia Rd, Kaikohe in the Far North District and was reported to police at 6.40pm on Thursday. One male was attended to by ambulance staff and was cleared of injury. Another vehicle crashed into a bridge on Pipiwai Rd in the Whangārei district on Friday morning. The incident was reported to police at 6.59am. One male was attended to by ambulance staff for minor injuries.



