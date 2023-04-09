A second Northland rescue helicopter lands at the scene of the crash, near the Matauri Bay turnoff, as Hato Hone St John medics work on a patient. An Auckland man has been charged with dangerous driving over the crash,

Dangerous driving charge

An Auckland man has been charged with dangerous driving following a spectacular Far North crash that left a female passenger seriously injured.

The crash occurred on State Highway 10, south of Kāeo, about 9.30am on October 18 last year, when it is alleged a northbound car left the road at a bend, crossed on to the wrong side of the road, hit gravel on the shoulder and became airborne.

The black BMW sedan appeared to have flown over a farm gate, which was undamaged, and struck a tree before landing on its wheels in a paddock.

The crash had a sequel in the Kaikohe District Court on March 31 when a 46-year-old man from Glen Eden, Auckland was summoned to appear on a charge of dangerous driving causing injury. He failed to appear, so a warrant was issued for his arrest. It is understood, however, his non-appearance was the result of a misunderstanding, which police and his lawyer were working to resolve.

Suspicious shed fire

Firefighters were called to a suspicious fire that damaged a large farm shed near Kaikohe Aerodrome on Friday. The blaze, on farmland off Ngāpuhi Rd, was reported just before noon, with flames consuming one wall of the 20 by 25-metre shed. Police and a fire investigator were notified. Firefighters responded from Kaikohe and Kawakawa.

Man arrested for two robberies

A Northland man who was allegedly involved in two aggravated robberies in two separate locations has appeared in court.

Tequila Pomepi, 24, of Whangārei appeared on two charges of aggravated robbery in relation to incidents that occurred in Paihia and Hikurangi on April 5. A further three charges are to be laid.

It is alleged Pomepi was armed with a hammer and robbed the commercial premises of cash and cigarettes. He was eventually arrested in Tikipunga after a police pursuit. He did not apply for bail at the court hearing and was remanded in custody until May 8.

Pop culture convention

Fans of pop culture, anime, cosplay, gaming, arts and craft and comics are in for a treat at the weekend.

The Plunge! Pop Culture Convention is being held at McKay Stadium, Whangārei on Saturday from 11am - 4pm.

For more information, go to: www.plungecomics.com/plunge-whangarei-2023.

Man charged over carpark hit-and-run

A Kaikohe man has been charged after allegedly running over another man in the town’s New World carpark on April 2. Parekura Maxwell, 32, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was also charged with failing to stop and check for injury after the incident involving a Volkswagen Golf hatchback. Maxwell is due back in court on May 2.