Leave moulting penguins alone

The Department of Conservation (DoC) is asking beachgoers and their dogs in Northland to give korora/little blue penguins space when they come ashore to moult.

Korora adults come ashore between November and March to shed their feathers and grow a new waterproof coat, which takes about two to three weeks. They are especially vulnerable to predation from dogs during their moult, as they cannot swim.

Bruce McKinlay, technical adviser ecology at DoC, says not to worry if you see scruffy penguins, but to keep yourself and your dogs away from them.

“The best thing to do is leave them be, and ensure they are undisturbed during their moult.”

Other penguins such as the crested tawaki and even adelie may also come ashore in some areas.

You can help to keep penguins safe by leashing your dog around penguin areas, keeping dogs away from nests, and warning others nearby of the location.

If you see unleashed dogs in penguin areas, or people harassing penguins, call 0800 DOC HOT or contact your local DoC office.

Deceased named

Police said the person who died following a crash on Matauri Bay Road, Matauri Bay on February 7 was 35-year-old Emmanuel Nicholson of Totara Vale, Auckland. The crash is still under investigation and police won’t comment further while the investigation continues.

Alleged arson

Five youths have been referred to Youth Services following a fire on South Rd in Kaitāiā at about 5.50pm on Saturday. Police and Fenz attended after receiving a report of a rubbish fire. The blaze was extinguished and police made inquiries in the area before locating five young people.

Kaitāiā crash

Emergency services attended a crash involving two vehicles on Pukepoto Road, Kaitāiā just before 8pm on Saturday. One person was taken into custody and transported to hospital for a medical check. The man will appear in Kaitāiā District Court next month facing charges that were outstanding at the time of the crash. The road was blocked for a time while emergency services attended but was reported as clear by 9.40 pm.

Surfer hospitalised

A patient was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition on Sunday morning from Mangawhai Heads. Hato Hōne St John responded to the incident believed to involve a surfer with a first response unit, one manager and a helicopter. Further details are yet to be confirmed.

Serious crash

One patient was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition and another in a minor condition was transported by road after three-vehicle crash in the Far North on Sunday.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while Northland emergency services attended the crash on State Highway 10 near Mangōnui.

The road was closed for several hours while patients were treated and the scene was cleared. It opened at about 2pm.

Two crews from the Mangōnui Volunteer Fire Brigade, police, and Hato Hōne St John attended. The crash was reported at 11.35am.



