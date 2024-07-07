“I’m nervous, excited, and sleepless - but that describes me at home with my five kids anyway.

“It’s always been a plan in the back of my mind, either taking over or starting my own business.”

Petersen Motors was originally a car dealership on Broadway for 75 years, before it changed hands and moved to Raiharo St where it operates as a garage.

Until Pickering took over, the company was co-owned by business partners Wendy Roland, Noreen Jordan, Ric Stillwell, and Dick Haami, who are all aged 65 and over and either retiring soon, or about to retire in the near future.

Pickering, who is originally from Whirinaki and now lives in Kaikohe, said the opportunity came about when he sat down in the lunchroom one day and pulled out a trade magazine to read.

“We were sitting down having smoko... and the subject in one magazine was succession within the industry.

“I looked at the owners and I went: ‘what are you guys doing’?

“We started talking about me acquiring the company and what that would look like.”

Roland said Pickering has always been a valued employee.

“When he asked whether the business partners were considering retiring and what it would take for him to take over, we told him.

“To our surprise, he’d contacted his bank, an accountant, and a solicitor, and he takes over this week at the age of 28.

“We think it’s great.

“We’re really happy for him.”

Pickering, whose five children are aged from two weeks to nine years, said he plans on running the business as it’s always been run.

His message to other young people embarking on a new career or business is: “Don’t be shy, go and do it.

“The worst thing they can say is no.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.



