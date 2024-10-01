Instead, Peri will appear via audio-visual link from a remand facility.

He is expected to enter a plea at that time.

Peri, an imposing man wearing a green jumper and with dreadlocks almost to his waist, stood impassively in the dock during his short appearance.

He looked around the courtroom but did not appear to acknowledge anyone in the gallery.

The drama began around 6.20pm on Monday when police say they were called to a property on State Highway 12 in Waimā, South Hokianga.

Northland’s top police officer, Superintendent Matt Srhoj, said the initial report involved a disorder incident between two people known to each other.

One man at the address approached police with two weapons in his hands.

Srhoj said officers fired a Taser at the man but he continued to advance towards them.

One of the officers tripped and fell while retreating, and was then struck with a weapon.

Srhoj said the weapons were not firearms but did not say what they were.

Police were supporting the injured officer, who was assaulted unnecessarily while just doing his job, he said.

The officer suffered moderate to serious injuries.

A St John spokesman said two ambulances responded, and one person was transported to Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa.

RNZ has requested a patient condition update from Health NZ.

