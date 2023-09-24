Waipū Cove Surf Lifesaving Club captain Kath Manning was one of 10 Northland lifeguards honoured with service awards at the Surf Life Saving New Zealand National Awards of Excellence at the weekend.

Northland’s surf lifeguards didn’t take out any of the top honours at the Surf Life Saving New Zealand National Awards of Excellence on Saturday, but plenty came away with recognition for their efforts.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) announced the winners as surf rescue volunteers from around the country gathered at Te Papa in Wellington for the awards, which recognised recipients in the areas of lifesaving, sport, and education.

“The awards are always a highlight in the SLSNZ calendar. It serves not only as an opportunity to acknowledge those who have gone above and beyond, but it’s also a great chance for us to all to come together and take stock of the important work we do before the next season begins,” Steve Fisher, SLSNZ CEO, said.

And while Northlanders did not take out any of the major awards, 10 lifeguards from the region were recognised for their outstanding efforts with SLSNZ Service Awards. These were given to Tania Ahrens, Andrew Forsythe, Adam McKernan, Ben McKernan and Phillipa Taylor from Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol and Kath Manning, Tim Manning, Ivan McCabe, Angela Stolwerk and Rick Stolwerk from Waipū Cove Surf Life Saving Club.

This year, Jess Bennett from Ocean Beach Kiwi Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) in Hawke’s Bay won DHL Volunteer of the Year and Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue Squad took out the Rescue of the Year award.

Samantha Larson from Kariaotahi Surf Club won Lifeguard of the Year.

The National Awards of Excellence is an annual event, with finalists selected from winners of the regional Awards of Excellence held earlier in the year.

“The 2022/2023 season was incredibly busy, and I’d like to thank all of our members for the time they dedicated. A lot of work goes into keeping beachgoers safe, whether it’s training surf lifeguards or organising sport events that help hone their skills. It’s all important, and it doesn’t go unnoticed. The spirit and generosity of SLSNZ volunteers are something I am hugely grateful for,’’ Fisher said.



