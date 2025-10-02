Alongside Hepi is Martin Kaipo, current CE of Te Āwhiowhio o Ōtangarei Trust, working in housing, employment support, budgeting advice, youth programmes, addiction recovery, counselling and more.
Kaipo says this is an opportunity for the youth that he works with to see what is possible with change.
“I’m just sort of honoured really. At the end of the day, there’s mahi to do, times are changing, and they’re getting harder for our whānau. So, it just puts more responsibility, that we can go and do other things now that there’s doors that potentially could be opening,” he said.
Tipene said that despite this honour, his work is not yet finished.
“Kahore i tua atu i te Whakaputanga, i te Tiriti o Waitangi. E pēhingia nei tātou e tēnei kāwanatanga me ōna wāhanga e toru. Nā reira, e whakaaro tonu ana mō ngā ōhākī i ōhākītia ai e rātou. Nā reira e kore te iwi Māori ko te piko ki tētahi atu,” says Tipene.