Pita Tipene (KSO) has been honoured at Government House. Photo / Denise Piper

Educators and community advocates

Alongside Tipene was his relative, Katerina Bina Hepi, who was recognised with the King’s Service Medal for her contribution to te reo Māori education through the kōhanga reo movement.

She acknowledged those involved in revitalisation efforts in Te Tai Tokerau and expressed pride in the next generation of te reo Māori speakers.

“There’s not many kaumātua left now, and that, for me, every time one passes away, you kind of feel that. But, in saying that, there’s another generation here.”

Bina Hepi (KSM) has been honoured at Government House.

Alongside Hepi is Martin Kaipo, current CE of Te Āwhiowhio o Ōtangarei Trust, working in housing, employment support, budgeting advice, youth programmes, addiction recovery, counselling and more.

Kaipo says this is an opportunity for the youth that he works with to see what is possible with change.

“I’m just sort of honoured really. At the end of the day, there’s mahi to do, times are changing, and they’re getting harder for our whānau. So, it just puts more responsibility, that we can go and do other things now that there’s doors that potentially could be opening,” he said.

Martin Kaipo has been honoured at Government House.

Tipene said that despite this honour, his work is not yet finished.

“Kahore i tua atu i te Whakaputanga, i te Tiriti o Waitangi. E pēhingia nei tātou e tēnei kāwanatanga me ōna wāhanga e toru. Nā reira, e whakaaro tonu ana mō ngā ōhākī i ōhākītia ai e rātou. Nā reira e kore te iwi Māori ko te piko ki tētahi atu,” says Tipene.

Originally published by Māori Television