The 11-year-old girls get off to a flying start. Photo / Peter de Graaf

More than 200 children braved hills, mud puddles and the occasional cow pat as they competed in the Kerikeri and Districts Interschool Cross Country Championships in the Far North yesterday.

The event has been held at Landcorp’s Kapiro Station, near Takou Bay, for more than a decade, with this year’s race notable for the number of schools taking part and their geographic spread.

Runners aged 8-12 travelled from as far away as Whangārei, Dargaville and Kaitāia to compete.

The course measures 2.5km with the older runners required to complete a challenging two laps. This year’s conditions were pleasant with sunshine, mild temperatures and relatively little mud.

Hukerenui School’s Miriama Johnstone-Soutar-Whatarau, 11, runs so fast she seems to walk on water. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Riverview School’s Skyler Wood, 10, blitzes the mud as she homes in on the finish line. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mikayla Salmond, 10, from Springbank School, discovers she’s better off without her shoes. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A determined Indie Lee, 10, of Riverview School, emerges from the mud hazard. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The winners of the 10-year-old boys’ race take the podium: Rasmus Birt of Riverview School first, Hukerenui School’s Sam Williamson second, and Nelson Freeman from Springbank School third. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Riverview School’s Aaden Discombe puts on a final burst of speed in the 10-year-old boys’ race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Addison Warren of Springbank School receives her medal after triumphing in the 11-year-old girls’ race. In second place is Louise Richards of Pompallier School while Anna Hewitt is third. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Levi Gruebner, 11, of Oruaiti School, holds off a challenge from Kamo Intermediate’s Nico Lawson as he storms through the mud. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kamo Intermediate’s Monty Hall, 11, dashes through the mud. Photo / Peter de Graaf



