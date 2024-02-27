Brian Barach, 75, is set to compete at the 40th edition of Ironman New Zealand in Taupō at the weekend. Photo / Michael Cunningham

For 75-year-old Ironman competitor Brian Barach, age is only a number.

The Whangārei athlete has competed in about 15 of the gruelling long-distance triathlons, but said he was not really counting.

He and daughter Polly will take the start line on Saturday at the 40th edition of the Anzco Foods Ironman New Zealand in Taupō. Alongside them will be 2000 other athletes, half of them having come from overseas to race.

Ironman NZ has athletes take on a 3.8km swim starting and finishing on the shores of Lake Taupō, a 180km bike ride, and a 42.2km run along the lakefront.

Barach, a long-time runner, made his foray into triathlons after his wife, Oringa, talked the family into following her footsteps back in 2005. Daughter Alice completed her first Ironman race in 2010. A year later her sister Polly did the same. However, her Ironman count is now up to 12.

However, Barach said his wife was a step ahead because she competed in Ironman from 2004 to 2010, and even took part in the Ironman World Championship race in Kona, Hawaii.

Oringa Barach and husband Brian pictured in 2007. Photo / NZME

In the lead-up to Saturday, Barach’s training has focused on honing his transitions between disciplines and nailing the swim, both of which he said were his weak points.

“I’ve always been told off for my transitions being too slow: ‘why are you mucking around’?

However, Barach is feeling good because his transitions are better than before.

When it comes to the swim, he said it could be quite physical in an Ironman race.

“You tend to get swum over quite a bit.”

The swimming style varied from the norm, Barach said.

“Quite often your head’s up and there’s no white line to follow.”

Barach has been hitting the pool to work on breathing exercises and strokes. He then puts those skills into practice with a long swim either at Onerahi or at Pacific Bay in Tūtūkākā.

His secret weapon on race day was the run. He said he often closed in on a better finishing position in that final leg.

Brian Barach says running is his strongest discipline. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Barach is going into the weekend with a confidence boost after winning the silver medal in the 75-79 age group in the Tauranga Half Ironman in January. He was pleased with his finishing time of 6h 33m 03s for the 2km swim, 90km bike, and 21.1km run.

But he admitted this weekend would be “quite a different ball game”.

Either way, Barach said, the addictive nature of Ironman races will stay with him.

“They are long days. You go through highs and lows, you’re sure you’re never going to do one of these ever again because it hurts so much, but then in 24 hours you’re looking at when do the entries open for next year.”

Wayne Reardon, Ironman NZ and Ironman 70.3 NZ race director, said the team were looking forward to welcoming athletes and their whānau, alongside the many volunteers, supporters and stakeholders, back to the event.

“Known for its stunning landscapes, welcoming and knowledgeable triathlon community, supportive and inspiring locals, and world-class event experience, this is a race like no other.”

To celebrate the significance of 40 years of the world’s second-oldest Ironman, many special elements have been included in the race-week activities.

“We’re celebrating this landmark occasion in style, with a special Welcome to Taupō evening at the lakefront on Thursday featuring special guest speakers, a one-off Ironman NZ exhibit at the Taupō Museum, a 40-year history wall, and the return of the iconic Undie Run on Thursday morning in support of our 2024 Tony Jackson Scholar Josh Brodie and Josh v Asthma,” Reardon said.



