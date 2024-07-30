Oturei Marae Trustees got the largest amount, $46,000 to replace their whare kai roof; Otatara Marae is getting $35,000 to replace a destroyed shed; Tana Papakainga $35,000 to replace a damaged retaining wall; Waima Community Water Scheme $34,500 for solar panels to keep the scheme going and Te Huia Pupuke Marae was given $34,000 to repair damage to its mattress room.
The Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal was launched to support and empower local communities to rebuild in a way that works best for them. It also complements other funding available to support regional and community resilience to future extreme weather events.
A funding round for $14 million opened on March 20 and closed on May 29. The demand was overwhelming, with 1370 applications from across the country requesting over $50 million, over than 360% more than the amount available.
The Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal raised $13,569,666. This amount, plus interest earned, enabled trustees to make grants to 558 projects totalling $14,137,699.
The trust deed mandated that the location of projects funded had to be in a region or district in which a state of emergency was declared for the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle or other extreme weather events in January and February 2023. The regions and districts are Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, East Coast, Hawke’s Bay and the Tararua district.