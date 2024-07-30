The debris of a wrecked yacht on the Paihia foreshore after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal is distributing $14,137,699 to seven regions hit hard by the cyclone, with Hawke’s Bay getting the most and Northland - $3.5m - the next highest amount.

Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread flooding and damage across the country in February 2023, with Northland one of the hardest hit regions.

The cyclone battered the country between February 5 and 11 last year, felling trees and powerlines, causing widespread flooding and property damage and hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage.

In Northland 161 groups and organisations will receive $3,586,028 - 25.3 per cent of the total.

Hawke’s Bay groups will receive $4,424,939. The Northland funding amounts range from $4000 to $46,000.