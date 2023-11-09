Dr Georgia Grant’s work on climate change has seen her win the L’Oreal-Unesco For Women in Science (FWIS) fellowship for New Zealand

As a young girl growing up with an environmental bent in a tiny Northland coastal community, Georgia Grant never thought that interest would see her doing vital climate change research off the coast of Greenland or earning her a prestigious international fellowship.

The geologist has recently returned from spending eight weeks on an expedition near Greenland, drilling below the ocean floor at all hours of the night whilst dodging icebergs in subzero temperatures to find climate change clues.

Grant has been awarded the prestigious L’Oreal-Unesco For Women in Science (FWIS) fellowship for her research into past periods of climate change and to aid her research which involves deep sea exploration.

Only one New Zealand woman is awarded the fellowship each year. It aims to promote the sciences as exciting and viable career pathways for women.

Kawakawa-born Grant moved to Mimiwhangata, about 48km north of Whangārei, as a child. She was home-schooled by mum Louise Pemberton, and her dad Tim Grant was a Department of Conservation (Doc) ranger.

The idyllic lifestyle on Northland’s east coast and the influence of her parents gave her a love for the environment from a young age but Grant originally thought there was not a career in it. So she studied architecture - but thought she’d better reassess when she found it was not her calling.

“I was looking for other uni courses and saw something about Earth Climate and I was just astounded that we could know so much about how the world formed and our environmental history just by looking at rocks and geology.

“So that’s when I decided to do geology and thought I’d use it to make a difference. I’ve never been one to follow the path others may want me to, so ... "

Now she travels the world doing vital climate change research. During her most recent trip, which was to Greenland, she saw first-hand coastal erosion and glacial retreat.

“The evidence indicates there hasn’t been a previous period where the climate has changed this quickly – certainly not during human history. Here at home, we are starting to see those effects in extreme weather events like Cyclone Gabrielle,” Grant said.

“By looking to past warmer climates, we hope to reduce uncertainty in what the future holds. My research aims to understand the magnitude of polar ice sheet contribution to sea-level as the climate warms.”

She said she was “lucky” to be chosen to join the expedition.

" They wanted people with a wide variety of skills and my job was the sedimentologist, mainly due to my ability of being able to tell the difference between sand and mud - and maybe a sprinkling of knowledge.”

Grant was proud to receive the fellowship - as were her parents.

“It’s such a huge honour that I’m going to be involved in promoting women in science and it’s given me a lot to think about, in terms of living up to it and becoming an advocate for other people and the environment.

“Receiving this fellowship means everything to me, it recognises the value women give to sciences, and the research we do, and I will continue to encourage and mentor the next generation of female scientists every chance I get.”

Grant receives $25,000 to support her endeavour to explain and uncover how the current interglacial period compares with previous periods.

■ Now in its 16th year in New Zealand, the L’Oreal-Unesco For Women in Science Fellowship recognises the achievements of an exceptional New Zealand-based female scientist and awards them with funding to help further their research.



