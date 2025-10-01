MPI regional manager of animal welfare and National Animal Identification and Tracing compliance, Brendon Mikkelsen, said Lowrie was managing another farm outside the district and neglecting his own animals at his Northland farm.

“Our investigation found that more than 145 deer were basically left to fend for themselves with poor pasture and a lack of supplementary feed,” Mikkelsen said.

When Animal Welfare inspectors responded to a complaint, they found 14 deer carcasses at Lowrie’s farm.

They also discovered a deer tangled in a fence by its antlers and stuck in mud, with the animal having to be euthanised to end its suffering.

“Being an absent farmer is unacceptable. People in charge of animals are responsible at all times for their wellbeing,” Mikkelsen said.

“The suffering of these deer could have been prevented if Lowrie had stayed on top of his responsibilities.

“When we find evidence of deliberate animal neglect, we will hold farmers to account and put the case before the court.”

MPI encourages any member of the public who is aware of animal ill-treatment or cruelty to report it to the MPI animal welfare complaints freephone number, 0800 00 83 33.

For further information and general inquiries, call MPI on 0800 008 333 or email info@mpi.govt.nz.

