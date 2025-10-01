Advertisement
Northland farmer banned from owning deer for three years after 145 deer found underfed

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

MPI officials found 145 deer on a Northland farm with poor pasture and a lack of supplementary feed. Photo / Jack Riddell

A Northland farmer has been banned from owning deer for three years after animal welfare officials found underfed deer on his farm “left to fend for themselves”.

Niven John Lowrie, 66, was sentenced in the Manukau District Court yesterday on two charges under the Animal Welfare Act.

The first charge

