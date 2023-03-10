The assault took place in the Whangārei District Court yesterday. Photo / Tania Whyte

A prominent Northland lawyer says an inquiry is needed into yesterday’s assault at the Whangārei courthouse.

Northland family and criminal lawyer Catherine Cull KC said the assault led to other colleagues reporting incidents where they felt threatened or harassed in the court building.

“I actually think there’s going to need to be some form of enquiry, not just about what happened - it may potentially be something that could never have been avoided but it’s now raised all these other concerns.”

“I think all the stakeholders need to come to the table and we need to be upfront and they need to hear us.”

The architecture of the courthouse in Whangārei was a particular problem, Cull said, as it had a number of small spaces that could be difficult to get out of if needed.

“It’s just becoming a powder keg, in my view. If someone kicks off you’re all hemmed in and there’s no escape route really.”

The “tiny” waiting room for the Youth Court was a concern, Cull said, as were the small courtrooms of the Family and Youth Courts.

Frequent delays meant people were packed into a small waiting room while emotions were running high, Cull said.

“What we’re dealing with is traumatic, it’s traumatic for [clients] but then to all be packed in like sardines and have delays...we’re the ones that have to go out and tell them that.”

The assault, of a family lawyer, took place in a lift in the Whangārei High and District Court building.

Northland lawyers are having a wellbeing hui today, in the wake of yesterday’s assault, Cull said. They have also been offered counselling.

Ministry of Justice chief operating officer Carl Crafar said an investigation into the incident would take place.

“As with any serious incident of this nature, we will investigate what happened and involve relevant organisations, including police and the Law Society.

"Security measures, including screening and the presence of Court Security Officers remain in place at the courthouse."












