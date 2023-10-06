Police responded to a crash on SH1 in Oakleigh. Photo / File

A person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a crash involving two vehicles in Oakleigh south of Whangārei.

Motorists experienced delays as emergency services responded to the crash on State Highway 1 close to Springfield Rd which happened shortly after 1.30pm today.

Crews from the Whangārei and Ruakākā fire brigades were dispatched alongside police, and Hato Hone St John paramedics.

People queued in their vehicles reported traffic had been backed up to Mata, roughly 6km north of Oakleigh. Northbound traffic was been diverted down Springfield Rd, whereas southbound vehicles were been let through slowly.

The Advocate understands the road has since being cleared and traffic is expected to ease.



