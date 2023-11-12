Children and adults had a fun time at the Emergency Services Family Fun Day this Sunday. Dad Darcy Wilson and his son Kingston Wilson, 3, from Maungatapere, happily pose in front of a fire truck. Photo / Michael Cunningham

About 5000 people flocked to Kensington Park to celebrate Whangārei’s annual Emergency Services Family Fun Day on Sunday.

Northland Emergency Services Trust spokesperson Steve Macmillan said the day was all about bringing local whānau together as a community and showing people some of the several emergency services and support groups that work together.

Kaelannii Bint, 9, tests his skills and strength on the firefighter's course pulling weights with Jamal Jabbar, a volunteer firefighter from Kamo. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“When we launched the day 10 years ago, it was all about showing our community what services and support systems are here for us all 24/7.

“The event has continued to grow, and we have had up to 5000 people through on the day in previous years. That’s pleasing for us as organisers, because we all volunteer our time to plan the event months in advance, and then put on the day with the help of NZME and The Hits.”

On the day, kids participated in a combat challenge organised by the Fire and Emergency New Zealand crew. Other activities involved riding in a miniature ambulance, interacting with police dogs, a Search and Rescue display centred around CPR demonstrations, checking out a Northland Rescue Helicopter and meeting the pilots and paramedics.

Hato Hone St John first responders Mikayla Harwood and Laura Stanley took turns driving kids around in a small toy-type ambulance. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Families who visited the community event were also given the chance to collect stamps and use them to enter a draw to win hampers valued from $350 to $500.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand, Hato Hone St John, the Coastguard and the Scouts were among the many groups who participated in the event, along with classic car enthusiasts, Sport Northland and more.

The community event ran from 10am to 2pm and included a free sausage sizzle thanks to the generosity of Pak’nSave Whangārei, plenty of family-friendly activities and giveaways.