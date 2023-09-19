People travelling from Whangārei to Dargaville via State Highway 14 are being advised of delays.

Motorists are being warned about potential delays and a road closure on State Highway 14 after power lines were brought down by a truck this morning.

Northpower spokeswoman Rachel Wansbone said around 11am an over-height truck travelling to Dargaville through a low-voltage road crossing contacted the power cables, snapping them.

She said contractors have now secured the lines, which weren’t live anymore, but were waiting for traffic management to arrive so they could safely fix the power lines.

“We have eight customers who are without power now but are trying our best to sort it out at the earliest.”

The power company is talking to Waka Kotahi Transport Agency to arrange a temporary road closure so workers can safely fix the overhead lines and restore the power.

The spokesperson said the fix could take an hour or less.