Flooding on State Highway 16 in Araparera, Kaipara. Photo / Michael Craig

Parts of Northland have begun to flood as heavy rain shifts its way across the already soaked region.

Locals are being told to prepare as Tuesday promises to deliver strong winds, torrential rain, and severe thunderstorms.

The Far North District Council has received reports of flooding on one of Kaitāia’s main streets this morning, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said she understood Commerce St has been inundated.

Far North Kahika (Mayor) Moko Tepania said the council was working with Civil Defence Northland to keep residents updated and ensure the region was prepared should anyone need assistance.

“Civil Defence Northland is active right now and is on standby monitoring the situation should they need to kick into action,” Tepania said.

Further south, floodwaters have submerged parts of State Highway 16 in Araparera, near the Kaipara Harbour.

The Brynderwyn Hills are still closed from the SH12 intersection to Waipū. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said motorists should expect delays as they detour via Waipū and Mangawhai.

Freight and heavy vehicles are advised to detour via SH12. Northbound light vehicles should detour via Kaiwaka Mangawhai Rd, then turn left onto Molesworth Dr, left onto Mangawhai Heads Rd, right onto Cove Rd, straight onto The Centre, then The Braigh in Waipū and right to rejoin SH1. Southbound motorists are able to reverse the route.

SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills remains closed with motorists having to detour around Mangawhai and Waipu. Photo / supplied

SH1 between Port Marsden Highway, SH15, and Marsden Point Rd is still closed due to the deteriorated road surface. Traffic is able to detour through Salle Rd but is warned to allow extra time for the journey.

Punaruku near Ōakura has flooded with locals reporting the road impassable.

MetService meteorologist John Law said there had been huge amounts of rainfall across Northland overnight.

“Kaitāia received 35mm of rainfall in less than an hour in the early parts of this morning. Since then, there has been 76mm of rainfall in Kaitāia.”

From midday Thursday through to 11am Monday Kaikohe has received 174.8mm, Kaitāia has received 139.4mm and Kerikeri 129mm.

Law said in the past 24 hours up to 10am, Dargaville had received about 30mm of rain - still a “sizeable amount” - and around 17mm of rain had fallen in Whangārei in the 24 hours up to 10am.

Law said unfortunately there was more to come tomorrow.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Northland for the 16 hours between 10am on Tuesday and 2am on Wednesday.

“Northeast winds may approach severe gale at times,” Law said.

A heavy rain warning is also in place for the region from 4am on Tuesday to 4am on Wednesday.

MetService has predicted around 100mm to 140mm of rain to fall in the north and east of Northland. However, localised areas may receive 140 to 220mm. Peak rates of 10 to 20 mm/h, mainly in the north and east, but localised areas may see 25 to 40 mm/h.

“Any rainfall on top of the weather we’ve already had is concerning,” Law said.

Yesterday Civil Defence Northland urged people not to take the weather warnings lightly.

Northland Civil Defence Controller Graeme MacDonald said: “We know there have been a few weather warnings for the region recently and it’s easy to get complacent since we got off lightly last time, but Northlanders should take this one seriously and be prepared.”

MacDonald encouraged people to take the time to prepare.

“There are simple things you can do like ensuring you have supplies ready in case you need to stay at home for a prolonged period, as well as relocating items from any areas of your property that are prone to flooding. You can also check getready.govt.nz for more ways to prepare.”



