Kiwi Coast's Ngaire Sullivan said dog owners can help with the kiwi success story as long as they train their dogs well, walk them on a lead and keep them contained at night or when not at home.

The deaths of 31 kiwi in Northland over the past six months have conservation groups pleading with people to walk dogs on a leash and attend free canine training workshops.

Twenty-three of the kiwi killed have been mauled by dogs alone.

The latest dead kiwi was found in Tūtūkākā on Thursday. The Department of Conservation is investigating the cause of its death, but it’s suspected an uncontrolled dog attack could be behind it.

Kiwi Coast co-ordinator Ngaire Sullivan said although kiwi recovery has been a Northland conservation success story, unrestrained dogs attacking kiwi was an ongoing issue.

“We hear of such attacks all the time, but [they don’t] get reported in the media most times.

“However, getting seven of our kiwi mauled by dogs in the Opua State Forest in just a fortnight was shocking and unacceptable – including the recent kiwi death.”

Tumanako the kiwi is one of the 31 kiwi known to have died in Northland. She was found dead in Tahere.

Sullivan said after the birds were sent to Massey University for an independent necropsy, the reports painted a grim picture. The birds were described to have suffered broken limbs, multiple bruises, lacerations and skin wound marks from dog teeth.

The co-ordinator speculated the increase in adult kiwi deaths across the region was due to colder weather and dogs being kept contained at home during the day.

“They are most probably let out when people get home from work. Darkness and colder weather may mean the dog is let out by itself rather than being accompanied and kept under control.

“But then again, it’s difficult to explain why the quick succession of attacks happened so suddenly since we have many committed dog trainers in the Opua locality, and elsewhere as well. And we have no previous data to prove that this was most likely the reason.”

Sullivan said other reasons could include people who have become slack with their dog training, or perhaps a new family had moved into a locality and didn’t train their canines.

According to retired vet Lesley Baigent, the smell of kiwi was an “exciting one” for any dog.

“Their smell is extremely interesting, they run and they are in unexpected places. So watch your dog, train it well and keep it safe and contained. Walk them on a lead, especially if you live in a kiwi area.”

Sullivan said the region had a rich history of more than 200 community-led conservation groups being involved with and implementing predator control. In places with no such measures, predators such as stoats are said to kill 95 per cent of kiwi chicks before they even turn a year old.

“To complement pest control, dedicated dog ownership is needed. Kiwi birds usually can go on to live and breed ‘til about 60 years of age, but in Northland, the average lifespan of kiwi is only 14 years.”

Sullivan said dog owners who want to know more about how their dog thinks, why they are interested in kiwi and what measures they can take could come along to one of their free Know Your Dog workshops.

“We’ll run them wherever there are 20 or more interested dog owners who are keen to keep kiwi safe.”

To learn more, visit: kiwicoast.org.nz/understanding-the-awesome-animal-at-the-end-of-a-lead/.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.