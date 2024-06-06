Police acknowledge the report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority which found that an officer was justified in using pepper spray during a public disorder incident in Kaitaia.

A cop was justified in using pepper spray on an offender during a public disorder in the Far North after the man complained about its excessive use, the Independent Police Conduct Authority found.

Police said officers were called to a fight outside the Awanui Hotel involving a crowd of 80 people on October 8, 2022.

While three officers attempted to disperse the crowd, one of them used pepper spray on a group of about five people who refused to leave.

The group then moved away, except for the offender who aggressively approached the officer.

The officer pepper sprayed the man for a second time and then arrested him before giving him a formal warning for disorderly behaviour.

Later, the man complained that the use was excessive and that he was not offered decontaminant treatment until they were back at the Police station.

Northland District Commander, Superintendent Matt Srhoj, said the officer used pepper spray because he feared for his safety and those around him.

“The IPCA found the officer was justified in using this tactic in these circumstances. The man was provided treatment once back at the station. However, we acknowledge we should have offered this sooner.

“As such, Police have recently distributed further guidance to Northland officers to provide aftercare as soon as possible following the use of pepper spray.

“I’m proud of our staff, who regularly put themselves in harm’s way to serve the communities they live in.”

The officer has since resigned from NZ Police for reasons unrelated to this incident.