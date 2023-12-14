Trinitia Thambi and her son Keiran, 10, outside their Whau Valley home. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei couple Trinitia Antony and Thambi George spent nearly two weeks dressing their home in its festive coat to help spread Christmas cheer.

This is the third year the couple have worked tirelessly around fulltime jobs to string hordes of 30m and 10m-long Christmas lights — many of which are solar — over their Whau Valley house.

But the dazzling bulbs aren’t the only eye-catching feature because a mix of 10 festive inflatables, too, greet passersby. Fortunately, Antony’s dad was visiting from India so was able to lend a helping hand.

“It takes a lot of work to untangle the lights and decide on where to put them; then, when you put them there and decide they need to go somewhere else, it’s a lot,” Antony said.

He said people had come to expect their home to light up in December each year. They found that out when they considered giving it a miss last year, but neighbours told them they looked forward to the house’s transformation.

“When you see the kids and how happy they are, it’s absolutely worth it. We do it because we love making people happy.”

Antony said each year the display got bigger and brighter.

“We thought we had a lot of lights then but not as many as we have now. We keep buying more every year.”

She described childhood Christmases in India where they would make cribs, and homes would be decorated.

“So we’re used to this.”

To see Antony and George’s spectacular home as well as many others in Northland, check out our list of homes shining bright this year.

Trinitia Antony and husband Thambi George showcase their mammoth decorating efforts. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei

Antony and George: 131A Whau Valley Rd, Whau Valley

332 Kamo Rd, Kamo

14 Crawford Cr, Kamo

Northland Scaffolding Ltd: 3 Pipiwai Rd, Kamo

6,19, 22 Ōkaihau Pl, Tikipunga

4, 7, 17 Rotokauri Rise, Totara Parklands, Tikipunga

Sharif Ali’s home at 7 Rotokauri Rise in Tikipunga.

16 Cascade Cres, Totara Parklands, Tikipunga

39, 59, 101 Wairau Drive, Tikipunga

22 Wainui Ave, Tikipunga

22 Tapper Cres, Tikipunga

20 Avon St, Tikipunga

42 King St, Hikurangi

35 Central Ave, Avenues

Tui Cres, Maunu

Saji Alias: 3 Le Ruez Place, Maunu

Saji Alias’ home at 3 Le Ruez Place in Maunu.

Michel Colombon Close, Maunu

14 Ngahere Drive, Maunu (all solar lights)

3, 5 Golf Harbour Drive, Maunu

663 State Highway 14, Maunu

5 Matipo Place, Woodhill

59 Hilltop Ave, Morningside

17 Isola St, Raumanga

62 Riverside Drive, Riverside

Sorrento St, Onerahi

308 Beach Rd, Onerahi

318 One Tree Point Rd, One Tree Point

190 Marsden Point Rd, Ruakākā

17 Braemar Lane, Waipū

55 Helmsdale Rd, Waipū

31 Mangakahia Rd, Maungatāpere

Far North

15, 17 Cable Bay Block Rd, Cable Bay

4 Turvey Rd, Mangōnui

Gavin Brady’s home in Turvey Rd, Mangōnui.

Bulls Rd, Kerikeri

Kaipara

37 Cranley St, Dargaville

River Rd, Dargaville

427 Rehia Rd, Ruawai



























