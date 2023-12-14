Whangārei couple Trinitia Antony and Thambi George spent nearly two weeks dressing their home in its festive coat to help spread Christmas cheer.
This is the third year the couple have worked tirelessly around fulltime jobs to string hordes of 30m and 10m-long Christmas lights — many of which are solar — over their Whau Valley house.
But the dazzling bulbs aren’t the only eye-catching feature because a mix of 10 festive inflatables, too, greet passersby. Fortunately, Antony’s dad was visiting from India so was able to lend a helping hand.
“It takes a lot of work to untangle the lights and decide on where to put them; then, when you put them there and decide they need to go somewhere else, it’s a lot,” Antony said.
He said people had come to expect their home to light up in December each year. They found that out when they considered giving it a miss last year, but neighbours told them they looked forward to the house’s transformation.
“When you see the kids and how happy they are, it’s absolutely worth it. We do it because we love making people happy.”
Antony said each year the display got bigger and brighter.
“We thought we had a lot of lights then but not as many as we have now. We keep buying more every year.”
She described childhood Christmases in India where they would make cribs, and homes would be decorated.
“So we’re used to this.”
To see Antony and George's spectacular home as well as many others in Northland, check out our list of homes shining bright this year.
