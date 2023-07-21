Armed police leaving the Kamo Rd property. Photo / Tania Whyte

A man who was reportedly in possession of a firearm has been arrested after an alleged road rage incident in Whau Valley.

A police spokesperson said officers, who were seen to be armed, were called to an address on Kamo Rd at around 11.13am after a man was reported to have a firearm and have been involved in an alleged road rage incident.

No firearms were found by police, they said.

“Police apprehended the man without incident and he is helping them with their inquiries.”

Police at the Kamo Rd property where a man was arrested following an alleged road rage incident. Photo / Tania Whyte

However, the spokesperson said ambulance staff treated the man for a dog bite.

Members of the public reported seeing Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) officers at various points in the Whangārei suburb at around 11am.

It was earlier reported they were on Adams Place, a nearby cul-de-sac, but then later confirmed officers were on Kamo Rd near the Kingswood Manor Motel.

Senior Constable Patrick Derbyshire and his police dog were called to the address to help search the property as police investigate the incident.

A reporter at the scene saw five armed police leave the Kamo Rd property at around 11.50am.

Bushes and trees conceal the house at the top of the driveway, although rubbish bins and other household items can be seen outside.

Armed police were also earlier seen at the base of Kamo Hill but have since left.



