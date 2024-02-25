A truck crash is blocking lanes in both directions on the Northern Motorway, with motorists facing an hour’s delay to travel into the city from Albany.
The jackknifed vehicle is straddling the central barrier of the motorway between Northcote and Esmonde Rds.
Police said motorists are advised to take an alternate route where possible and to expect some delays while the scene is cleared.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said drivers should delay their journeys or expect delays in both directions through this area until response crews can clear the crash.
It said short-term full closures would be needed to remove the crashed truck.
“The crash, involving a truck, was reported to police about 11.05am, and one lane on each side of the motorway is currently blocked between Northcote Rd and Esmonde Rd,” police said in a statement.
“No serious injuries have been reported.”
According to the latest Google Maps traffic data, southbound traffic is now gridlocked back to Constellation Drive.
One motorist described the scene as “absolute bloody chaos”.
