Why some experts believe new gang laws could backfire, Wellington tackles a railway renewals backlog and Paula Bennett considers Auckland mayoralty in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A truck crash is blocking lanes in both directions on the Northern Motorway, with motorists facing an hour’s delay to travel into the city from Albany.

The jackknifed vehicle is straddling the central barrier of the motorway between Northcote and Esmonde Rds.

Police said motorists are advised to take an alternate route where possible and to expect some delays while the scene is cleared.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said drivers should delay their journeys or expect delays in both directions through this area until response crews can clear the crash.

It said short-term full closures would be needed to remove the crashed truck.

“The crash, involving a truck, was reported to police about 11.05am, and one lane on each side of the motorway is currently blocked between Northcote Rd and Esmonde Rd,” police said in a statement.

“No serious injuries have been reported.”

UPDATE 11:40AM

The right lane in each direction is currently blocked, however short-term full blockages will be required to complete vehicle recovery. Delay your journey or consider using Esmonde Rd on-ramp to travel south. Expect long delays: https://t.co/aNGoE28CfG ^TP https://t.co/JhOJOx5WdN — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 25, 2024

According to the latest Google Maps traffic data, southbound traffic is now gridlocked back to Constellation Drive.

One motorist described the scene as “absolute bloody chaos”.

More to come.