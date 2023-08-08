Northcote Pt death: Police remain at property; friends, family seek answers

Tory Whanau's dog banished from her office, police investigate gang-related shootings and the residential property downturn decelerates. Video / NZ Herald / Instagram / Getty

An unexplained death of a woman at a North Shore property has sparked a police operation that is now in its second day of scene examination.

Police were called to Princes St property at 8pm on Sunday after the sudden death of a person inside the house.

Today, police said a post mortem examination had been completed and the woman’s death had been referred to the Coroner.

Police remain at the scene of a woman's sudden death on Princes St in Northcote Point in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two days later, her friends and family are waiting anxiously for answers.

“I am pretty upset and I am in shock, she was one of my best friends. When I spoke to her last, three weeks ago, she was fine, she was in good spirits. We were planning a catch-up,” the distraught friend told the Herald.

“She had sore legs and was on blood thinners. We are not sure what has caused her death yet. We are still waiting for the results from the autopsy report.

“We are hoping it was due to natural causes.”

Police have taped a significant area under the Auckland Harbour Bridge next to a Northcote Point property where a woman died on Sunday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

However this afternoon, two forensic officials were seen conducting searches in and around the Northcote Point address.

Six police officers were stationed outside the property with two cars - one parked at the house and the other parked under the Auckland Harbour Bridge - which remained cordoned off by police tape.

Police have been guarding the scene since Sunday night when officers were alerted about the death.

Yesterday, police said they were investigating the sudden death, and called it “unexplained”.

A local resident had said a significant area under the harbour bridge had been taped off and armed guards were watching over the property on Sunday.

The local man said the house had previously had callouts from the Armed Offenders Squad.

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.