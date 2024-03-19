Our biggest boozing regions revealed, the pivotal decision weighing on Te Papa and Kāinga Ora is called on for tougher treatment of antisocial tenants in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

Warning: Graphic content

A 13-year-old is traumatised after being attacked by a man at an Auckland bus station in a suspected case of mistaken identity.

The teen’s mum, who wishes to remain anonymous, said her son may “never be the same” after the brutal assault and is issuing a warning to other parents in the North Shore area.

She said her child had been enjoying last Sunday with friends before waiting to catch a bus home at the Constellation Drive station at 5pm.

The group were approached by two men, one using a phone to record and holding a baseball bat while the other singled out her son and hit him in the face.

In a video, sent to the mother and viewed by the Herald, the teen can be heard pleading with his attacker to stop striking him.

The boy is cornered before he is repeatedly punched and kicked in the head and stomach. As he struggles on the ground, the offender yells at the boy to “get up”.

When his friends attempted to intervene, they are threatened with a baseball bat and told the boy assaulted their friend.

The attacked teen tries to run before being yanked by his shirt and thrown to the ground. He lies on his back with his arms in the air, continuously begging for the attack to end.

At one point he is made to kiss his attacker’s shoes before he is kicked in the head.

The mum said it was “shocking” her son did not require medical treatment, walking away with only cuts and bruises. But she said the mental scars would last a long time.

“He might never be the same,” she said.

Her son has been left shaken, not wanting to leave his home after the violent incident. She has been sent other videos of the same man attacking others on the street and using the same excuse that the victim “assaulted one of their friends”.

The mum is pleading with the police to increase patrols in the area and warning parents to keep their kids safe.

“There needs to be more police, there needs to be more security at bus stations, and there needs to be immediate action done,” the mum said.

A police spokesperson said they were investigating the attack and are appealing for witnesses. They are asking for security footage as part of their investigation.

Auckland Transport said it was aware of the incident and is helping police with the investigation.

Anyone who saw what happened is urged to contact police on 105 quoting the reference number P058131547.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.