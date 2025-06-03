Advertisement
North Shore man facing at least 18 charges, including stealing a defibrillator

NZ Herald
Herald NOW: Morning News Update: June 3 2025. Video / Herald NOW
  • A man faces 18 charges after alleged offences across the North Shore.
  • He was arrested near Takapuna and is in custody until his next court date.
  • Alleged targets include businesses and commuters, with thefts of scooters and a defibrillator.

A man is facing at least 18 charges after an alleged crime spree that included stealing a defibrillator and scooters near bus stations.

Police said businesses and commuters have been the alleged targets of the man’s spree, including a defibrillator worth thousands of dollars from one Takapuna business on

