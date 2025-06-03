A man faces 18 charges after alleged offences across the North Shore.

He was arrested near Takapuna and is in custody until his next court date.

Alleged targets include businesses and commuters, with thefts of scooters and a defibrillator.

A man is facing at least 18 charges after an alleged crime spree that included stealing a defibrillator and scooters near bus stations.

Police said businesses and commuters have been the alleged targets of the man’s spree, including a defibrillator worth thousands of dollars from one Takapuna business on Auckland’s North Shore.

Waitematā East Police said they caught the man involved in the alleged string of offences, and he is in custody until his next court date later in June.

Area Commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said their staff worked to piece together a series of recent burglaries and shoplifting offences.