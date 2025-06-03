- A man faces 18 charges after alleged offences across the North Shore.
- He was arrested near Takapuna and is in custody until his next court date.
- Alleged targets include businesses and commuters, with thefts of scooters and a defibrillator.
A man is facing at least 18 charges after an alleged crime spree that included stealing a defibrillator and scooters near bus stations.
Police said businesses and commuters have been the alleged targets of the man’s spree, including a defibrillator worth thousands of dollars from one Takapuna business on